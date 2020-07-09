All apartments in Houston
2739 Tinechester Dr
2739 Tinechester Dr

2739 Tinechester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2739 Tinechester Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 3bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom single family house located in Kingwood.
Cozy and comfortable, this pleasantly appointed home is ready for you, tiles and spacious kitchen with hardwood cabinets in the living and breakfast area, beautiful patio, fireplace, and carpeted bedrooms.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 Tinechester Dr have any available units?
2739 Tinechester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 Tinechester Dr have?
Some of 2739 Tinechester Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 Tinechester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Tinechester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Tinechester Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2739 Tinechester Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2739 Tinechester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2739 Tinechester Dr offers parking.
Does 2739 Tinechester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Tinechester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Tinechester Dr have a pool?
No, 2739 Tinechester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2739 Tinechester Dr have accessible units?
No, 2739 Tinechester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Tinechester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 Tinechester Dr has units with dishwashers.

