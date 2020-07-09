2739 Tinechester Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 3bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom single family house located in Kingwood.

Cozy and comfortable, this pleasantly appointed home is ready for you, tiles and spacious kitchen with hardwood cabinets in the living and breakfast area, beautiful patio, fireplace, and carpeted bedrooms.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5793900)