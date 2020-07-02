All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:29 AM

2735 Woodridge Manor Dr.

2735 Woodridge Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2735 Woodridge Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Renovated Modern and Spacious 3/2 Townhome with Smart Features. - This three bedroom, three story townhome is a corner unit situated in the back of the townhome community. Tucked away with a ample parking in front and with a two car garage, the home features tile flooring throughout the first floor which includes a bedroom and full bathroom. The first floor provides a washer and dryer in unit and acts like its own suite for those who need their own space. The stairs, second and third floor have wood floors throughout, while the kitchen, and master bathroom have new modern style tile. The kitchen and both bathrooms feature granite countertops. In addition, there is a Samsung stainless refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Smart features in the home, include an Ecobee thermostat, a Ring doorbell, smart garage opener and a camera installed above the garage. There is also a smart light switch installed for the front foyer and front patio light. The townhome includes access to a 1,000 square foot backyard with mature shaded trees.

(RLNE5541465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. have any available units?
2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. have?
Some of 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. offers parking.
Does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. have a pool?
No, 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 Woodridge Manor Dr. has units with dishwashers.

