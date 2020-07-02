2735 Woodridge Manor Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Renovated Modern and Spacious 3/2 Townhome with Smart Features. - This three bedroom, three story townhome is a corner unit situated in the back of the townhome community. Tucked away with a ample parking in front and with a two car garage, the home features tile flooring throughout the first floor which includes a bedroom and full bathroom. The first floor provides a washer and dryer in unit and acts like its own suite for those who need their own space. The stairs, second and third floor have wood floors throughout, while the kitchen, and master bathroom have new modern style tile. The kitchen and both bathrooms feature granite countertops. In addition, there is a Samsung stainless refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Smart features in the home, include an Ecobee thermostat, a Ring doorbell, smart garage opener and a camera installed above the garage. There is also a smart light switch installed for the front foyer and front patio light. The townhome includes access to a 1,000 square foot backyard with mature shaded trees.



(RLNE5541465)