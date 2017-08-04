2716 La Branch Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

*** Fall Move-in Special!!! 50% off of first months rent! ***



Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in Houston, TX in the heart of Midtown. Houston's Midtown, set between downtown and the Museum District, offers a trendy atmosphere with plenty of restaurants, shopping and nightlife options. The home features a spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods in the main rooms. Two car garage at the rear of the unit. Easy access to plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants nearby. Separate study upstairs next to the master bedroom. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.