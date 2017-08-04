All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:13 PM

2716 La Branch Street

2716 La Branch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2716 La Branch Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Fall Move-in Special!!! 50% off of first months rent! ***

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in Houston, TX in the heart of Midtown. Houston's Midtown, set between downtown and the Museum District, offers a trendy atmosphere with plenty of restaurants, shopping and nightlife options. The home features a spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods in the main rooms. Two car garage at the rear of the unit. Easy access to plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants nearby. Separate study upstairs next to the master bedroom. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 La Branch Street have any available units?
2716 La Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2716 La Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2716 La Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 La Branch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 La Branch Street is pet friendly.
Does 2716 La Branch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2716 La Branch Street offers parking.
Does 2716 La Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 La Branch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 La Branch Street have a pool?
No, 2716 La Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2716 La Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 2716 La Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 La Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 La Branch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 La Branch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 La Branch Street does not have units with air conditioning.

