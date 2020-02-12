2711 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking hot tub

Modern home with all of the upgrades in desired Eado. Front courtyard with brick pavers to enjoy your coffee on. Home has hardwoods floors on first and second floor and some of third floor. First floor has its own bedroom with full bath attached. Second floor has soaring ceilings and lots of natural light it features an open plan living,dining and kitchen area.Kitchen is a chefs dream with Corian counters,gas stove,wine fridge,farmhouse sink and lot's of storage.3rd level has masters retreat with spa like bathroom,double vanity,oversized shower with pebble flooring and a garden tub. This is executive living close to downtown and walking distance to the restaurants and bars that Eado is famous for. Available for May 15th move in.