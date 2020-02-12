All apartments in Houston
2711 Clay Street
2711 Clay Street

2711 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Clay Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
hot tub
Modern home with all of the upgrades in desired Eado. Front courtyard with brick pavers to enjoy your coffee on. Home has hardwoods floors on first and second floor and some of third floor. First floor has its own bedroom with full bath attached. Second floor has soaring ceilings and lots of natural light it features an open plan living,dining and kitchen area.Kitchen is a chefs dream with Corian counters,gas stove,wine fridge,farmhouse sink and lot's of storage.3rd level has masters retreat with spa like bathroom,double vanity,oversized shower with pebble flooring and a garden tub. This is executive living close to downtown and walking distance to the restaurants and bars that Eado is famous for. Available for May 15th move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Clay Street have any available units?
2711 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Clay Street have?
Some of 2711 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2711 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 2711 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2711 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2711 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.

