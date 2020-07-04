Amenities
2706 Skyview Cove Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1126082?source=marketing
Being a Tenant with Real Property Management Preferred has its benefits! When you lease from RPM you automatically become our Preferred Resident!
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1695
Security Deposit: $1495
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2500
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Refrigerator.
Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and be the next to call it home! This beauty features an open living room filled with sunlight. It also has a wide-open kitchen from which you have a nice view of the living area. Plenty of cabinets for storage and additional counter space. 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 spacious baths with large mirrors. Cute covered patio perfect for gatherings. 2 car attached garage and more! This property is being leased as is. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE5273092)