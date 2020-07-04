Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

2706 Skyview Cove Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Being a Tenant with Real Property Management Preferred has its benefits! When you lease from RPM you automatically become our Preferred Resident!



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1695

Security Deposit: $1495

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2500

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Refrigerator.



Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and be the next to call it home! This beauty features an open living room filled with sunlight. It also has a wide-open kitchen from which you have a nice view of the living area. Plenty of cabinets for storage and additional counter space. 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 spacious baths with large mirrors. Cute covered patio perfect for gatherings. 2 car attached garage and more! This property is being leased as is. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



