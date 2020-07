Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Wonderful home in Kingwood that's convenient to most everything! Enjoy all the comforts this charming home has to offer....Split floor plan, HUGE Den w fireplace, Spacious Kitchen w breakfast area, lots of natural light, Large Master Suite, back patio and a fenced in yard that's big enough for all to enjoy. No smokers please, and solid employment a must. Ready for move in!