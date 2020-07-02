All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2540 Prospect Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2540 Prospect Street

2540 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Prospect Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Located in the cultural heart of the city, this stunning townhome is just steps from Houstons illustrious Museum District! Gracefully situated in a private gated community, this 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property is distinguished by its tile roof and stucco exterior, sumptuous hardwood flooring, fresh paint, crown molding and trim, faux wood blinds, and granite countertops throughout. Other notable features include a balcony off the main living area, patio, and recently replaced garage doors. The gourmet island kitchen is a chefs dream with a gas range, breakfast bar, and ample storage space. Relax in the elegant 3rd floor master suite featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and shower with bench. Enjoy being within minutes of the most popular dining and entertainment hot spots found in Midtown and Downtown. Ideal for commuters with easy access to SH 288, U.S. 69, and the Texas Medical Center. Call today this home is everything youve been dreaming of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Prospect Street have any available units?
2540 Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Prospect Street have?
Some of 2540 Prospect Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2540 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 2540 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 2540 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Prospect Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2540 Prospect Street has accessible units.
Does 2540 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.

