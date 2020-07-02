2540 Prospect Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Located in the cultural heart of the city, this stunning townhome is just steps from Houstons illustrious Museum District! Gracefully situated in a private gated community, this 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property is distinguished by its tile roof and stucco exterior, sumptuous hardwood flooring, fresh paint, crown molding and trim, faux wood blinds, and granite countertops throughout. Other notable features include a balcony off the main living area, patio, and recently replaced garage doors. The gourmet island kitchen is a chefs dream with a gas range, breakfast bar, and ample storage space. Relax in the elegant 3rd floor master suite featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and shower with bench. Enjoy being within minutes of the most popular dining and entertainment hot spots found in Midtown and Downtown. Ideal for commuters with easy access to SH 288, U.S. 69, and the Texas Medical Center. Call today this home is everything youve been dreaming of.