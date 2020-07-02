Rent Calculator
2530 Yorktown St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
2530 Yorktown St
2530 Yorktown Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2530 Yorktown Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Walking distance form the galleria mall 680 sq ft fully furnished warm and cozy apartment .
well equipped with house and kitchen wares .
perfect short/long time housing solution .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2530 Yorktown St have any available units?
2530 Yorktown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2530 Yorktown St currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Yorktown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Yorktown St pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Yorktown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2530 Yorktown St offer parking?
No, 2530 Yorktown St does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Yorktown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Yorktown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Yorktown St have a pool?
No, 2530 Yorktown St does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Yorktown St have accessible units?
No, 2530 Yorktown St does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Yorktown St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Yorktown St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Yorktown St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Yorktown St does not have units with air conditioning.
