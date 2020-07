Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Contemporary Well-Maintained Homes In The Heart of Montrose for Lease! Minutes from Medical Center, and Downtown. In the center of great restaurants, theaters, and the museum district many of which are in biking distance. First floor living with all bedrooms up. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet! Stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer, double built-in ovens, and stainless steel breakfast bar top. Rooftop deck with spectacular views of Downtown.