2511 Judiway St

This Beautifully Appointed 3/2.5/2 Townhome is located in the Highly Sought Oak Forest Community. This Home has so many gorgeous details and features an OPEN floor plan with 10 Ft Ceilings and Flowing Wood Floors thru-out! The beautiful Kitchen Island is the focal point of the home...it features Carrara Marble countertops, custom cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and a Wetbar w/ Wine Chiller! The 2nd level features 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets w/built-in storage, 2 full bathrooms, and the utility room. The master bathroom and closet are a must-see! There is also a loft/flex space that can be used as a study or reading nook. The front gated patio is perfect for enjoying with family and pets! This home is priced right and ready for a quick move-in! Oh...and Lawn-Service is also included! Schedule your showing today!



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



