All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2511 Judiway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2511 Judiway St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

2511 Judiway St

2511 Judiway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2511 Judiway Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautifully Appointed 3/2.5/2 Townhome is located in the Highly Sought Oak Forest Community. This Home has so many gorgeous details and features an OPEN floor plan with 10 Ft Ceilings and Flowing Wood Floors thru-out! The beautiful Kitchen Island is the focal point of the home...it features Carrara Marble countertops, custom cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and a Wetbar w/ Wine Chiller! The 2nd level features 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets w/built-in storage, 2 full bathrooms, and the utility room. The master bathroom and closet are a must-see! There is also a loft/flex space that can be used as a study or reading nook. The front gated patio is perfect for enjoying with family and pets! This home is priced right and ready for a quick move-in! Oh...and Lawn-Service is also included! Schedule your showing today!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5558330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Judiway St have any available units?
2511 Judiway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Judiway St have?
Some of 2511 Judiway St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Judiway St currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Judiway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Judiway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Judiway St is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Judiway St offer parking?
No, 2511 Judiway St does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Judiway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Judiway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Judiway St have a pool?
No, 2511 Judiway St does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Judiway St have accessible units?
No, 2511 Judiway St does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Judiway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Judiway St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston