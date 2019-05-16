2510 Hopkins Street

Amenities
2510 Hopkins - Property Id: 246182
FURNISHED!!
Located in the heart of Montrose! WOW FACTOR! With ELEVATOR and a private driveway, this free standing patio home offers gorgeous entertaining spaces with open living area on the 2nd floor. Features include floor to ceiling windows, multiple fireplaces, full stainless appliance package, wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry, LED lighting, porcelain tile, quartz counters, and smart toilets. The 3rd floor master suite offers a sumptuous bath with stone tub, large shower, floor to ceiling, Calacatta tile and custom vanities. On the fourth is the game room with full bath and expansive terrace with outdoor kitchen, fireplace and INCREDIBLE views of downtown. Located in the heart of Montrose with the popular nightlife spots, coffee shops & restaurants all only blocks away.
No Pets Allowed
