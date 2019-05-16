2510 Hopkins Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator game room

2510 Hopkins - Property Id: 246182



FURNISHED!!

Located in the heart of Montrose! WOW FACTOR! With ELEVATOR and a private driveway, this free standing patio home offers gorgeous entertaining spaces with open living area on the 2nd floor. Features include floor to ceiling windows, multiple fireplaces, full stainless appliance package, wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry, LED lighting, porcelain tile, quartz counters, and smart toilets. The 3rd floor master suite offers a sumptuous bath with stone tub, large shower, floor to ceiling, Calacatta tile and custom vanities. On the fourth is the game room with full bath and expansive terrace with outdoor kitchen, fireplace and INCREDIBLE views of downtown. Located in the heart of Montrose with the popular nightlife spots, coffee shops & restaurants all only blocks away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246182

Property Id 246182



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5646412)