Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2510 Hopkins Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

2510 Hopkins Street

2510 Hopkins St · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Hopkins St, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
game room
2510 Hopkins - Property Id: 246182

FURNISHED!!
Located in the heart of Montrose! WOW FACTOR! With ELEVATOR and a private driveway, this free standing patio home offers gorgeous entertaining spaces with open living area on the 2nd floor. Features include floor to ceiling windows, multiple fireplaces, full stainless appliance package, wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry, LED lighting, porcelain tile, quartz counters, and smart toilets. The 3rd floor master suite offers a sumptuous bath with stone tub, large shower, floor to ceiling, Calacatta tile and custom vanities. On the fourth is the game room with full bath and expansive terrace with outdoor kitchen, fireplace and INCREDIBLE views of downtown. Located in the heart of Montrose with the popular nightlife spots, coffee shops & restaurants all only blocks away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246182
Property Id 246182

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5646412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Hopkins Street have any available units?
2510 Hopkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Hopkins Street have?
Some of 2510 Hopkins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Hopkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Hopkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Hopkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Hopkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2510 Hopkins Street offer parking?
No, 2510 Hopkins Street does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Hopkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Hopkins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Hopkins Street have a pool?
No, 2510 Hopkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Hopkins Street have accessible units?
No, 2510 Hopkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Hopkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Hopkins Street has units with dishwashers.

