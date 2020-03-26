All apartments in Houston
2507 Brinkman Street

2507 Brinkman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Brinkman Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 story contemporary home in a kid-friendly gated community located within walking distance to HEB. Dramatic two-story living room with soaring windows and gorgeous curtains provide tons of natural light. Must see to appreciate! Rare 1st floor master with updated bathroom, plenty of closet space and storage nook, built in desk & cabinets in dining room. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, living room mirror, hanging pot rack, and overhead garage storage may stay. Back patio with composite deck offers a cozy place to relax. Conveniently located near new restaurants and bars on Shepherd/Durham with easy access to Downtown and major highways. Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Brinkman Street have any available units?
2507 Brinkman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Brinkman Street have?
Some of 2507 Brinkman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Brinkman Street currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Brinkman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Brinkman Street pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Brinkman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2507 Brinkman Street offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Brinkman Street offers parking.
Does 2507 Brinkman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Brinkman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Brinkman Street have a pool?
No, 2507 Brinkman Street does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Brinkman Street have accessible units?
No, 2507 Brinkman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Brinkman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Brinkman Street has units with dishwashers.

