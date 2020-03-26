2507 Brinkman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 story contemporary home in a kid-friendly gated community located within walking distance to HEB. Dramatic two-story living room with soaring windows and gorgeous curtains provide tons of natural light. Must see to appreciate! Rare 1st floor master with updated bathroom, plenty of closet space and storage nook, built in desk & cabinets in dining room. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, living room mirror, hanging pot rack, and overhead garage storage may stay. Back patio with composite deck offers a cozy place to relax. Conveniently located near new restaurants and bars on Shepherd/Durham with easy access to Downtown and major highways. Never flooded.