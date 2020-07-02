All apartments in Houston
2503 Couch Street
2503 Couch Street

2503 Couch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Couch Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This is the first time this beautiful Heights four story Mediterranean town home has hit the market. As the corner unit, this home has an oversized backyard as well as extra side yard space that other town homes do not, providing ample natural light to the home. Coupled with a private driveway and a roof-top terrace with downtown sky-line views this home is an entertainers dream! With multiple levels and attention to detail throughout, this home has custom finishes on every floor including new lighting fixtures, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 12' ceilings on main living floor, and too many more to count. Home features also include copper vent hood/sink, custom carved ceiling panel in dining room, wine bar, wet bar, dry bar, coffee bar, built-in benches on terrace, and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Couch Street have any available units?
2503 Couch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Couch Street have?
Some of 2503 Couch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Couch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Couch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Couch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Couch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2503 Couch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Couch Street offers parking.
Does 2503 Couch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Couch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Couch Street have a pool?
No, 2503 Couch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Couch Street have accessible units?
No, 2503 Couch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Couch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Couch Street does not have units with dishwashers.

