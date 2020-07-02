2503 Couch Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

This is the first time this beautiful Heights four story Mediterranean town home has hit the market. As the corner unit, this home has an oversized backyard as well as extra side yard space that other town homes do not, providing ample natural light to the home. Coupled with a private driveway and a roof-top terrace with downtown sky-line views this home is an entertainers dream! With multiple levels and attention to detail throughout, this home has custom finishes on every floor including new lighting fixtures, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 12' ceilings on main living floor, and too many more to count. Home features also include copper vent hood/sink, custom carved ceiling panel in dining room, wine bar, wet bar, dry bar, coffee bar, built-in benches on terrace, and many more.