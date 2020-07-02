All apartments in Houston
2415 Wentworth Street

Location

2415 Wentworth Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conveniently located to Midtown, thus modern townhouse has all the features you could want! This is a 4-story townhouse wit a huge first floor bedroom, en suite bath and access to a charming outdoor space with artificial grass - no mowing necessary! The 2nd floor o0pens up to a dining room and granite kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and balcony, perfect for grilling and enjoying the fresh air! You won't believe the living room...soaring ceilings and bright windows, the entire room is flooded with natural light. There is plenty of space for all your furniture and entertaining needs. The 3rd floor features a spacious master, dual walk in closets and a luxurious en suite bath with unique shower with soaker tub inside! We're not done! The 4th floor features a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of downtown! The rooftop furniture stays! Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Wentworth Street have any available units?
2415 Wentworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Wentworth Street have?
Some of 2415 Wentworth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Wentworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Wentworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Wentworth Street offers parking.
Does 2415 Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Wentworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 2415 Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Wentworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

