2415 Wentworth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Conveniently located to Midtown, thus modern townhouse has all the features you could want! This is a 4-story townhouse wit a huge first floor bedroom, en suite bath and access to a charming outdoor space with artificial grass - no mowing necessary! The 2nd floor o0pens up to a dining room and granite kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and balcony, perfect for grilling and enjoying the fresh air! You won't believe the living room...soaring ceilings and bright windows, the entire room is flooded with natural light. There is plenty of space for all your furniture and entertaining needs. The 3rd floor features a spacious master, dual walk in closets and a luxurious en suite bath with unique shower with soaker tub inside! We're not done! The 4th floor features a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of downtown! The rooftop furniture stays! Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional fees.