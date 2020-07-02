All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2415 Shakespeare Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2415 Shakespeare Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2415 Shakespeare Street

2415 Shakespeare Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2415 Shakespeare Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious contemporary two level condo/town-home with ALL BILLS PAID! Wood or tile floors throughout. Living room with dry bar, formal dining. Kitchen with breakfast bar, new dishwasher, granite counters, pantry, and stainless french door fridge. Two extra rooms were once balconies and were enclosed and used as children's rooms by owner. They would also make great offices. 1/2 bath on main level. Gigantic skylight over hanging stairs to second level. Large master with wall of closets and balcony. Second bedroom is loft style with two large closets and balcony. Jack and Jill bath with large shower and washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces. Pet's case by case. Walk to the Village shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Shakespeare Street have any available units?
2415 Shakespeare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Shakespeare Street have?
Some of 2415 Shakespeare Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Shakespeare Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Shakespeare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Shakespeare Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Shakespeare Street is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Shakespeare Street offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Shakespeare Street offers parking.
Does 2415 Shakespeare Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Shakespeare Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Shakespeare Street have a pool?
No, 2415 Shakespeare Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Shakespeare Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 Shakespeare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Shakespeare Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Shakespeare Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston