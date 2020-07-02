2415 Shakespeare Street

Amenities

Spacious contemporary two level condo/town-home with ALL BILLS PAID! Wood or tile floors throughout. Living room with dry bar, formal dining. Kitchen with breakfast bar, new dishwasher, granite counters, pantry, and stainless french door fridge. Two extra rooms were once balconies and were enclosed and used as children's rooms by owner. They would also make great offices. 1/2 bath on main level. Gigantic skylight over hanging stairs to second level. Large master with wall of closets and balcony. Second bedroom is loft style with two large closets and balcony. Jack and Jill bath with large shower and washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces. Pet's case by case. Walk to the Village shops and restaurants.