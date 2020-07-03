2415 Fondren Road

Amenities

Fondren Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/21/2019. Pets: allowed. • Featuring everything for a high-energy, hassle-free life • Enjoy the calm of Lake Vargo and the beauty of the park • 13 Beautiful 3-story townhomes - 20 1&2 bedroom plans • Wood & tile flooring, stainless appliances, gas top stove • Wine chiller, under counter lighting, island kitchen • Off the leash dog park and monthly Yappy Hours for pets • Dry cleaning, valet & refrigerated food delivery lockers • Fit Flicks Theater with cardio/spin equipment & movie • Massage and facial spa & Yoga and stretch studio • Pool & sundeck - lake views, outdoor kitchen & fireplace [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2933709 ]