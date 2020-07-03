All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2415 Fondren Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2415 Fondren Road
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:02 AM

2415 Fondren Road

2415 Fondren Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2415 Fondren Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
Fondren Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/21/2019. Pets: allowed. • Featuring everything for a high-energy, hassle-free life • Enjoy the calm of Lake Vargo and the beauty of the park • 13 Beautiful 3-story townhomes - 20 1&2 bedroom plans • Wood & tile flooring, stainless appliances, gas top stove • Wine chiller, under counter lighting, island kitchen • Off the leash dog park and monthly Yappy Hours for pets • Dry cleaning, valet & refrigerated food delivery lockers • Fit Flicks Theater with cardio/spin equipment & movie • Massage and facial spa & Yoga and stretch studio • Pool & sundeck - lake views, outdoor kitchen & fireplace [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2933709 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Fondren Road have any available units?
2415 Fondren Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Fondren Road have?
Some of 2415 Fondren Road's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Fondren Road currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Fondren Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Fondren Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Fondren Road is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Fondren Road offer parking?
No, 2415 Fondren Road does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Fondren Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Fondren Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Fondren Road have a pool?
Yes, 2415 Fondren Road has a pool.
Does 2415 Fondren Road have accessible units?
No, 2415 Fondren Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Fondren Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Fondren Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston