2407 Del Norte St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the coveted area of Candelight Forest and Oak Forest. New Carpet, tile and water heater installed in the past year. No worries if the electricity goes out, just turn on the built in generator! Newly painted kitchen, kitchen comes complete with a fridge. Huge den, dining room, living room and bedrooms! The master bedroom is secluded in the back of the house featuring 3 closets, an updated shower, vanity and barn doors. The backyard is accessible from the master as well. Grand secondary bedrooms with good closet space! Manicured front and backyard, gated driveway provided privacy and security to backyard that has a concrete patio, grass, plants and blooming flowers and a generator! Alarm system, pets are case by case, filters delivered every quarter ($10/mo fee). *No deposit plan avail (must have checking acct & credit card) This home will not last long, see it and apply for it today!