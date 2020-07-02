All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2407 Del Norte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2407 Del Norte St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

2407 Del Norte St

2407 Del Norte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2407 Del Norte Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the coveted area of Candelight Forest and Oak Forest. New Carpet, tile and water heater installed in the past year. No worries if the electricity goes out, just turn on the built in generator! Newly painted kitchen, kitchen comes complete with a fridge. Huge den, dining room, living room and bedrooms! The master bedroom is secluded in the back of the house featuring 3 closets, an updated shower, vanity and barn doors. The backyard is accessible from the master as well. Grand secondary bedrooms with good closet space! Manicured front and backyard, gated driveway provided privacy and security to backyard that has a concrete patio, grass, plants and blooming flowers and a generator! Alarm system, pets are case by case, filters delivered every quarter ($10/mo fee). *No deposit plan avail (must have checking acct & credit card) This home will not last long, see it and apply for it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Del Norte St have any available units?
2407 Del Norte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Del Norte St have?
Some of 2407 Del Norte St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Del Norte St currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Del Norte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Del Norte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Del Norte St is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Del Norte St offer parking?
No, 2407 Del Norte St does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Del Norte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Del Norte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Del Norte St have a pool?
No, 2407 Del Norte St does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Del Norte St have accessible units?
No, 2407 Del Norte St does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Del Norte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Del Norte St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston