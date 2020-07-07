All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2400 Mccue Road

2400 Mccue Road · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Mccue Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Your future home is a corner private unit on the 3rd floor! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a balcony and beautiful Galleria views with plenty of natural light. Modern kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a chic back splash. Both bathrooms have a updated vanities, marble countertop, glass shower doors with beautiful ceramic tile. Engineered wood flooring throughout the home. Master Suite has a small sitting/study area. Study/office area by the entryway with lots of natural lighting! 24 Hour/7 Day Security Guard with covered parking. Building amenities include a resort style pool, fitness area and a club room with a kitchen great for entertaining, billiard table and a business center. Walking distance to the Galleria and a plethora of dining and shopping options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Mccue Road have any available units?
2400 Mccue Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Mccue Road have?
Some of 2400 Mccue Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Mccue Road currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Mccue Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Mccue Road pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Mccue Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2400 Mccue Road offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Mccue Road offers parking.
Does 2400 Mccue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Mccue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Mccue Road have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Mccue Road has a pool.
Does 2400 Mccue Road have accessible units?
No, 2400 Mccue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Mccue Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Mccue Road has units with dishwashers.

