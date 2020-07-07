2400 Mccue Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table

Your future home is a corner private unit on the 3rd floor! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a balcony and beautiful Galleria views with plenty of natural light. Modern kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a chic back splash. Both bathrooms have a updated vanities, marble countertop, glass shower doors with beautiful ceramic tile. Engineered wood flooring throughout the home. Master Suite has a small sitting/study area. Study/office area by the entryway with lots of natural lighting! 24 Hour/7 Day Security Guard with covered parking. Building amenities include a resort style pool, fitness area and a club room with a kitchen great for entertaining, billiard table and a business center. Walking distance to the Galleria and a plethora of dining and shopping options.