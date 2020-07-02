All apartments in Houston
240 T C Jester Boulevard
240 T C Jester Boulevard

240 T C Jester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

240 T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
yoga
T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: allowed. •Your new home is ideally located within the desirable Washington Avenue corridor of Houston. •The community will feature exclusive amenities including: •11,000sf clubhouse •Resort-style lounge pool •Fitness center with yoga/spinning studio •The thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom floor plans will feature upgraded finishes, appliances and fixtures [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3191058 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 T C Jester Boulevard have any available units?
240 T C Jester Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 T C Jester Boulevard have?
Some of 240 T C Jester Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 T C Jester Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
240 T C Jester Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 T C Jester Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 T C Jester Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 240 T C Jester Boulevard offer parking?
No, 240 T C Jester Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 240 T C Jester Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 T C Jester Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 T C Jester Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 240 T C Jester Boulevard has a pool.
Does 240 T C Jester Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 240 T C Jester Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 240 T C Jester Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 T C Jester Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

