All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2355 Bagby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2355 Bagby St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

2355 Bagby St

2355 Bagby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2355 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Tired of researching that new apartment?

  We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So.reach out to us!

_______________________________ Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing apartment? 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Garage Parking

Flexible Lease Terms

Crown Molding

Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights

High end wood-style flooring available

Full Sized Washer and Dryer Connections

Garden-Style Bath Tubs

Track Lighting

Walk-in Closets

Fireplace

Dishwasher and Disposal Included

Microwave

Pantries

Private Balconies / Patios with Exterior Storage

Spacious Closets

Restrictions Apply. See Sales Associate for Details

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Two Pristine Swimming Pools with Cabana Seating

Resident Clubhouse with WiFi

Modern Technology Center

In Heart of Midtown

Close Proximity to METRO Rail

Resident Grill & Picnic Area

Concierge

Controlled Access/Gated

Courtyard

Preferred Parking Spaces

Package Acceptance

On-Site Management and Maintenance

Stainless Steal Appli.

City View

  Working with us. 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Bagby St have any available units?
2355 Bagby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Bagby St have?
Some of 2355 Bagby St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Bagby St currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Bagby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Bagby St pet-friendly?
No, 2355 Bagby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2355 Bagby St offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Bagby St offers parking.
Does 2355 Bagby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Bagby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Bagby St have a pool?
Yes, 2355 Bagby St has a pool.
Does 2355 Bagby St have accessible units?
Yes, 2355 Bagby St has accessible units.
Does 2355 Bagby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Bagby St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston