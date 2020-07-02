2355 Bagby St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving

Tired of researching that new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So.reach out to us!



_______________________________ Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing apartment?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Garage Parking



Flexible Lease Terms



Crown Molding



Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights



High end wood-style flooring available



Full Sized Washer and Dryer Connections



Garden-Style Bath Tubs



Track Lighting



Walk-in Closets



Fireplace



Dishwasher and Disposal Included



Microwave



Pantries



Private Balconies / Patios with Exterior Storage



Spacious Closets



Restrictions Apply. See Sales Associate for Details



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Two Pristine Swimming Pools with Cabana Seating



Resident Clubhouse with WiFi



Modern Technology Center



In Heart of Midtown



Close Proximity to METRO Rail



Resident Grill & Picnic Area



Concierge



Controlled Access/Gated



Courtyard



Preferred Parking Spaces



Package Acceptance



On-Site Management and Maintenance



Stainless Steal Appli.



City View



Working with us.



