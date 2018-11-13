All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019

2340 Bastrop Street

2340 Bastrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Bastrop Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Urban Living at its finest in the shadows of Downtown and the EADO District located in a beautifully maintained gated community. Youll love this 4 story townhome with classic brick traditional architecture boasting a Rooftop Terrace with downtown views and close proximity to Emancipation Park, Discovery Green, BBVA Stadium, Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, Light Rail Lines, the Med Center and the Original Ninfas on Navigation. If you're seeking a home in a dynamic urban location, youll want to view this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with expansive open concept living, dining and kitchen for easy and comfortable entertaining. Make plans to view this great home in a dynamic and highly desirable location today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Bastrop Street have any available units?
2340 Bastrop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Bastrop Street have?
Some of 2340 Bastrop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Bastrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Bastrop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Bastrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Bastrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2340 Bastrop Street offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Bastrop Street offers parking.
Does 2340 Bastrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 Bastrop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Bastrop Street have a pool?
No, 2340 Bastrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Bastrop Street have accessible units?
No, 2340 Bastrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Bastrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Bastrop Street has units with dishwashers.

