2340 Bastrop Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Urban Living at its finest in the shadows of Downtown and the EADO District located in a beautifully maintained gated community. Youll love this 4 story townhome with classic brick traditional architecture boasting a Rooftop Terrace with downtown views and close proximity to Emancipation Park, Discovery Green, BBVA Stadium, Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, Light Rail Lines, the Med Center and the Original Ninfas on Navigation. If you're seeking a home in a dynamic urban location, youll want to view this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with expansive open concept living, dining and kitchen for easy and comfortable entertaining. Make plans to view this great home in a dynamic and highly desirable location today!