All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2323 Hutchins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2323 Hutchins St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 8:42 PM

2323 Hutchins St

2323 Hutchins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2323 Hutchins Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Enjoy the view from the top in this beautifully designed three-story Perry Homes townhome in the heart of the city. First-floor guest suite with a full bath. Hardwood flooring on the second floor with adjoining living and formal dining rooms. Kitchen with GE stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, 42-inch job-built cabinets and recessed can lighting.. This townhome is located in a gated community and offers a stunning city view from private rooftop terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Hutchins St have any available units?
2323 Hutchins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Hutchins St have?
Some of 2323 Hutchins St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Hutchins St currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Hutchins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Hutchins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Hutchins St is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Hutchins St offer parking?
No, 2323 Hutchins St does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Hutchins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Hutchins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Hutchins St have a pool?
No, 2323 Hutchins St does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Hutchins St have accessible units?
No, 2323 Hutchins St does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Hutchins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Hutchins St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston