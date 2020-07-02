2323 Hutchins St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Enjoy the view from the top in this beautifully designed three-story Perry Homes townhome in the heart of the city. First-floor guest suite with a full bath. Hardwood flooring on the second floor with adjoining living and formal dining rooms. Kitchen with GE stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, 42-inch job-built cabinets and recessed can lighting.. This townhome is located in a gated community and offers a stunning city view from private rooftop terrace.