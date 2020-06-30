2320 Main Street

Amenities
So you've just become President! That's cool. Nobody saw that coming. Little does anybody know you got a little help from the Canadians (since they really wanted you to win). But so what? A little collusion never hurt anyone! Anyways, now that you're President of the local City Council, everything is awesome.
To reward yourself, you've decided to re-direct some of the allocated funds that were supposed to go to that stupid christmas party to pay for your own luxury Houston apartment! Corruption Shmarruption! How else are you going to do your immensely valuable Presidential work without those ceramic tile floors, of quartz countertops, or luxury pool? Exactly right! So come check out your new home.
___________________________________________________________
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.
We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.
We are free to work with!
Apartments are pet friendly!
Tacos. Tacos are awesome.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Keyless Entry System
Hardwood Floors
Stained Concrete Floors
Granite Countertops
Gas Stoves
Stainless Steel Appliances
Glass Backsplash
Wine Refrigerators
Brushed Nickel Finishes
Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms and Living Rooms
Balconies
Store Front Windows
Walk In Closets with Wood Shelving
Separate Standing Showers
Rain Showerheads
Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Washers and Dryers
USB Charging Ports
Bluetooth Surround Systems
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Guest Parking
Resident Lounge
Separate Cardio and Free Weight Fitness Centers
Resort Style Relaxation Pool with Grilling Stations
OpenAir Outdoor Living Room
Cyber Café
Conference Room
USB Charging Ports
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Urban Pet Park
Pet Grooming Center
Keyless Entry System
Reserved Parking Available
Bike Storage Area
Gourmet Coffee Bar
Package Acceptance
Valet Dry Cleaning
_________________________________________
Need a new apartment?
We are Taco Street Houston. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?