2300 Woodland Park Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

2300 Woodland Park Drive

2300 Woodland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Woodland Park Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Updated and ready for move-in. Open, one story floorplan. Towering ceilings. Two-inch blinds. No carpet! Stylish hard surface flooring. Spacious living with cozy fireplace. Renovated kitchen offering granite counters, designer ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink, updated hardware and attached breakfast room. Master with ensuite. Updated bathrooms with custom vanities, granite counters and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Private deck in back. Awesome location! Seconds to Westheimer & Briar Forest. Minutes to the Beltway and West Park Toll Way. Garage Not included. please request Renters Warehouse Application, **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Woodland Park Drive have any available units?
2300 Woodland Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Woodland Park Drive have?
Some of 2300 Woodland Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Woodland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Woodland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Woodland Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Woodland Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Woodland Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Woodland Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Woodland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Woodland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Woodland Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Woodland Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2300 Woodland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Woodland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Woodland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Woodland Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

