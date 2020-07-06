All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:40 AM

2263 Broadlawn Drive

2263 Broadlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Broadlawn Drive, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Pristine townhome with spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with island and plenty of counter and cabinet space. 2 bedrooms up with a flex room off of the master that could used for a bedroom (no closet). Plantation shutters, 2" wood blinds, great storage closet, private backyard with covered patio, decking, brick pavers and detached garage. Great location, community park, pool and tennis courts, close to local amenities, shopping. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 Broadlawn Drive have any available units?
2263 Broadlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 Broadlawn Drive have?
Some of 2263 Broadlawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 Broadlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2263 Broadlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 Broadlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2263 Broadlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2263 Broadlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2263 Broadlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 2263 Broadlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 Broadlawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 Broadlawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2263 Broadlawn Drive has a pool.
Does 2263 Broadlawn Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2263 Broadlawn Drive has accessible units.
Does 2263 Broadlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 Broadlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

