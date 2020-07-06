2263 Broadlawn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Pristine townhome with spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with island and plenty of counter and cabinet space. 2 bedrooms up with a flex room off of the master that could used for a bedroom (no closet). Plantation shutters, 2" wood blinds, great storage closet, private backyard with covered patio, decking, brick pavers and detached garage. Great location, community park, pool and tennis courts, close to local amenities, shopping. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.