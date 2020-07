Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Recently renovated, fantastic, ground floor 1/1 in gated, quiet complex with inviting pool! Replaced kitchen cabinets & counter-tops! Ceramic tile floors! Appliances included with stack washer & dryer! Private patio! Open living area! Great Master with large walk-in closet! Assigned covered parking! Great access to restaurants, shopping, downtown, Med Center and freeways! Owner/agent. May consider a shorter term lease with an upcharge. Make this your ''in town'' home! Did not flood.