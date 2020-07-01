225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785

Amenities
Community Amenities
State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater and strength equipment
Three lush landscaped courtyards with soothing water features
Resort-style swimming pool
Barbecue area and fire pit and seating
Clubhouse with kitchen
Business center
Complimentary package acceptance service
Pet-friendly community
Smoke-free community
Walking distance to shops, bars, restaurants and cafes on Washington Ave
Close proximity to downtown Houston and direct access to the Buffalo Bayou
A commuters paradise with easy access to I-10, I-45 and Houstons Inner Loop