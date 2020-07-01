All apartments in Houston
225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785
225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785

225 Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

225 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
package receiving
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
Community Amenities

State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater and strength equipment
Three lush landscaped courtyards with soothing water features
Resort-style swimming pool
Barbecue area and fire pit and seating
Clubhouse with kitchen
Business center
Complimentary package acceptance service
Pet-friendly community
Smoke-free community
Walking distance to shops, bars, restaurants and cafes on Washington Ave
Close proximity to downtown Houston and direct access to the Buffalo Bayou
A commuters paradise with easy access to I-10, I-45 and Houstons Inner Loop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 have any available units?
225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 have?
Some of 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 is pet friendly.
Does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 offer parking?
Yes, 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 offers parking.
Does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 have a pool?
Yes, 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 has a pool.
Does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 have accessible units?
No, 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Heights Blvd Unit: 785 does not have units with dishwashers.

