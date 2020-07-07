2228 S Piney Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard parking pool

ALL BILLS PAID! POOL! Available NOW! This charming townhouse condo is nestled in the highly desirable Memorial area! The beautifully landscaped courtyard welcomes you to your thoughtfully designed open floor-plan exuding comfort and convenience for entertaining and relaxation. Floor to ceiling windows bathe the generous living space with natural light and bestows lovely views of the private patio. The kitchen offers classic white counters and walls, saltillo flooring, open shelving & a pantry. Upstairs hosts the gracious master suite with generous closet and secondary bedroom offering a true respite for the homeowners. This gated complex takes pride in its park-like ambiance. Relax or entertain guests by the clubhouse and sparkling pool. Rent includes basic cable, electric, water, sewer, trash. Two assigned parking spaces behind the patio. Prime location close to the Galleria, City Centre, Memorial Center, and an unlimited variety of shopping, dining and entertainment experience!