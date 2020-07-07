All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

2228 S Piney Point Road

2228 S Piney Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2228 S Piney Point Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
ALL BILLS PAID! POOL! Available NOW! This charming townhouse condo is nestled in the highly desirable Memorial area! The beautifully landscaped courtyard welcomes you to your thoughtfully designed open floor-plan exuding comfort and convenience for entertaining and relaxation. Floor to ceiling windows bathe the generous living space with natural light and bestows lovely views of the private patio. The kitchen offers classic white counters and walls, saltillo flooring, open shelving & a pantry. Upstairs hosts the gracious master suite with generous closet and secondary bedroom offering a true respite for the homeowners. This gated complex takes pride in its park-like ambiance. Relax or entertain guests by the clubhouse and sparkling pool. Rent includes basic cable, electric, water, sewer, trash. Two assigned parking spaces behind the patio. Prime location close to the Galleria, City Centre, Memorial Center, and an unlimited variety of shopping, dining and entertainment experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 S Piney Point Road have any available units?
2228 S Piney Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 S Piney Point Road have?
Some of 2228 S Piney Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 S Piney Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
2228 S Piney Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 S Piney Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 2228 S Piney Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2228 S Piney Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 2228 S Piney Point Road offers parking.
Does 2228 S Piney Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 S Piney Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 S Piney Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 2228 S Piney Point Road has a pool.
Does 2228 S Piney Point Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2228 S Piney Point Road has accessible units.
Does 2228 S Piney Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 S Piney Point Road has units with dishwashers.

