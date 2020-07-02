All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2223 Woodside Drive
2223 Woodside Drive

2223 Woodside Drive · No Longer Available
Houston
Clear Lake
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2223 Woodside Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
All new interior paint! Refrigerator lawn and pool service included in lease! Custom home in established Bay Forest! Split floor plan with large open kitchen to family room! Luxurious wood floors and tile throughout the home for carefree maintenance! Lovely masterplanned community in the upscale area of Clear Lake. Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment! Easy commute to 45 and Beltway! Exemplary Schools of CCISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Woodside Drive have any available units?
2223 Woodside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Woodside Drive have?
Some of 2223 Woodside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Woodside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Woodside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Woodside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Woodside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2223 Woodside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Woodside Drive offers parking.
Does 2223 Woodside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Woodside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Woodside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2223 Woodside Drive has a pool.
Does 2223 Woodside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2223 Woodside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Woodside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Woodside Drive has units with dishwashers.

