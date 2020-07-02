2223 Woodside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

All new interior paint! Refrigerator lawn and pool service included in lease! Custom home in established Bay Forest! Split floor plan with large open kitchen to family room! Luxurious wood floors and tile throughout the home for carefree maintenance! Lovely masterplanned community in the upscale area of Clear Lake. Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment! Easy commute to 45 and Beltway! Exemplary Schools of CCISD