2219 Runnels Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2219 Runnels Street

2219 Runnels Street · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Runnels Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful 2003 town home located in a gated community in downtown Houston. A perfect home for a room mate or for family. Home features an open floor plan with new hardwood floors, fresh new carpet in the master bedroom suite on the 3rd floor, and a walk-in closet. Separate and spacious laundry room on the 2nd floor, a new hot water heater, sound reducing windows, new A/C with Nest Thermostat, insulated garage door. Home alarm system with door bell ringer attached w/ a security camera, flood lights with a security camera(needs a wifi connection), fresh new paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a new stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Easy access to I-10, I-45 and I-59. A few minutes from downtown, Minute Maid Park stadium, BBVA stadium, Toyota Center, Theater District, and the George R. Brown Convention Center. Convenient commute to Downtown or to U.of H., also is only 15 minutes from Midtown. Lease includes trash, water & sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Runnels Street have any available units?
2219 Runnels Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Runnels Street have?
Some of 2219 Runnels Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Runnels Street currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Runnels Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Runnels Street pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Runnels Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2219 Runnels Street offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Runnels Street offers parking.
Does 2219 Runnels Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Runnels Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Runnels Street have a pool?
No, 2219 Runnels Street does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Runnels Street have accessible units?
No, 2219 Runnels Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Runnels Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Runnels Street has units with dishwashers.

