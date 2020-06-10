2219 Runnels Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Beautiful 2003 town home located in a gated community in downtown Houston. A perfect home for a room mate or for family. Home features an open floor plan with new hardwood floors, fresh new carpet in the master bedroom suite on the 3rd floor, and a walk-in closet. Separate and spacious laundry room on the 2nd floor, a new hot water heater, sound reducing windows, new A/C with Nest Thermostat, insulated garage door. Home alarm system with door bell ringer attached w/ a security camera, flood lights with a security camera(needs a wifi connection), fresh new paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a new stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Easy access to I-10, I-45 and I-59. A few minutes from downtown, Minute Maid Park stadium, BBVA stadium, Toyota Center, Theater District, and the George R. Brown Convention Center. Convenient commute to Downtown or to U.of H., also is only 15 minutes from Midtown. Lease includes trash, water & sewer.