2215 Chantilly Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Attractive home in the heart of desirable Oak Forest. Two bedrooms with large, recently upgraded bathroom that boasts a big glass enclosed walk-in shower with rain-style shower head. BIG 17' x 14' Master BR. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and under cabinet lighting in spacious kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom areas. Great entertaining home with an abundance of outdoor space including a screened-in sun porch and large concrete paver patio. Double paned windows. Big, fully fenced back yard. Sprinkler system which covers entire yard. Short walk to T.C. Jester Park and Pool. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. Water Heater new in 2019.