Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2215 Chantilly Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:59 PM

2215 Chantilly Lane

2215 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Chantilly Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Attractive home in the heart of desirable Oak Forest. Two bedrooms with large, recently upgraded bathroom that boasts a big glass enclosed walk-in shower with rain-style shower head. BIG 17' x 14' Master BR. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and under cabinet lighting in spacious kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom areas. Great entertaining home with an abundance of outdoor space including a screened-in sun porch and large concrete paver patio. Double paned windows. Big, fully fenced back yard. Sprinkler system which covers entire yard. Short walk to T.C. Jester Park and Pool. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. Water Heater new in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
2215 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 2215 Chantilly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2215 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Chantilly Lane offers parking.
Does 2215 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2215 Chantilly Lane has a pool.
Does 2215 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2215 Chantilly Lane has accessible units.
Does 2215 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Chantilly Lane has units with dishwashers.

