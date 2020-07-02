All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

2211 W Dallas St

2211 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2211 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
About Us

  Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know. 

  It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating)  to learn more!

----------------------------------- I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Frisco apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures. 

  Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Balcony 

Dishwasher 

Washer

Air Conditioner 

Dryer 

Refrigerator

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24 Hour Fitness Gym 

Gated Community 

TV Lounge 

Club House 

Swimming Pool 

Business Center 

On-site Maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 W Dallas St have any available units?
2211 W Dallas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 W Dallas St have?
Some of 2211 W Dallas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 W Dallas St currently offering any rent specials?
2211 W Dallas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 W Dallas St pet-friendly?
No, 2211 W Dallas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2211 W Dallas St offer parking?
Yes, 2211 W Dallas St offers parking.
Does 2211 W Dallas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 W Dallas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 W Dallas St have a pool?
Yes, 2211 W Dallas St has a pool.
Does 2211 W Dallas St have accessible units?
Yes, 2211 W Dallas St has accessible units.
Does 2211 W Dallas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 W Dallas St has units with dishwashers.

