2211 W Dallas St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool internet access

About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!



----------------------------------- I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Frisco apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.



Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Balcony



Dishwasher



Washer



Air Conditioner



Dryer



Refrigerator



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24 Hour Fitness Gym



Gated Community



TV Lounge



Club House



Swimming Pool



Business Center



On-site Maintenance



