218 Reinerman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

This Beautiful property is located in well sought after Rice Military/ Memorial location with access to walking trails in your backyard and great restaurants. It features an open space upon entry. Lovely kitchen All inclusive appliances. Washer and dryer also included. Living room with Fireplace and plenty natural light. Wood flooring and the deck/ patio in the back facing a wonderfully shaded green space outside of your gated backyard fence. Dogs/ pets welcome. Make your appointment today to see this lovely space.