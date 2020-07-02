218 Reinerman Street, Houston, TX 77007 Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
This Beautiful property is located in well sought after Rice Military/ Memorial location with access to walking trails in your backyard and great restaurants. It features an open space upon entry. Lovely kitchen All inclusive appliances. Washer and dryer also included. Living room with Fireplace and plenty natural light. Wood flooring and the deck/ patio in the back facing a wonderfully shaded green space outside of your gated backyard fence. Dogs/ pets welcome. Make your appointment today to see this lovely space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
