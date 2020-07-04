All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2165 Lake Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2165 Lake Village Dr
Last updated June 18 2019 at 9:11 PM

2165 Lake Village Dr

2165 Lake Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2165 Lake Village Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8b81bb03f ---- Ask about our NO UPFRONT security deposit for those who qualify. This beautiful and sophisticated town-home is located in the one and only Kingwood area and is great if you are looking for convenience and privacy at the same time. It is a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath that is in the process of being completely remodeled as if it isn\'t already awesome enough. You won\'t find another one in the neighborhood just like it as it has been customized to fulfill all of your modern home needs. This ideal location allows you to effortlessly shop and easily access transit through IAH airport or Metro Park-N-Ride. Be Swift as this property will not last long. Estimated date for available move in is 5/1/19. *$10 filter fee will be added to the listing price for the added amenity of filter delivery to your doorstep for better electricity bills. No pet deposit $44/month for one $28/month additional pets. Rooms are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Lake Village Dr have any available units?
2165 Lake Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2165 Lake Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Lake Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Lake Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 Lake Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2165 Lake Village Dr offer parking?
No, 2165 Lake Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2165 Lake Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Lake Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Lake Village Dr have a pool?
No, 2165 Lake Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2165 Lake Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 2165 Lake Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Lake Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Lake Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 Lake Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 Lake Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston