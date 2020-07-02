214 N Bremond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Live close to the City of Houston yet still be in the "suburbs." Wonderful corner unit with plenty of natural light. Sit and spend the evening sipping your favorite beverages on your private patio. Within walking distances to Metro Rail, Public Transportation, and even the Downtown Tunnel. One of the few remaining walkable neighborhoods left near Houston. Large Oak trees shade your paths. Walk to fine restaurants, pubs, live entertainment, art galleries, and Midtown Parks. Shopping in Midtown is only a few steps away.