Last updated May 26 2019 at 5:19 PM

214 N Bremond Street

214 Bremond St · No Longer Available
Location

214 Bremond St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Live close to the City of Houston yet still be in the "suburbs." Wonderful corner unit with plenty of natural light. Sit and spend the evening sipping your favorite beverages on your private patio. Within walking distances to Metro Rail, Public Transportation, and even the Downtown Tunnel. One of the few remaining walkable neighborhoods left near Houston. Large Oak trees shade your paths. Walk to fine restaurants, pubs, live entertainment, art galleries, and Midtown Parks. Shopping in Midtown is only a few steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 N Bremond Street have any available units?
214 N Bremond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 N Bremond Street have?
Some of 214 N Bremond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 N Bremond Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 N Bremond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 N Bremond Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 N Bremond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 214 N Bremond Street offer parking?
Yes, 214 N Bremond Street offers parking.
Does 214 N Bremond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 N Bremond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 N Bremond Street have a pool?
No, 214 N Bremond Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 N Bremond Street have accessible units?
Yes, 214 N Bremond Street has accessible units.
Does 214 N Bremond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 N Bremond Street does not have units with dishwashers.

