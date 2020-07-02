214 Frawley Street

Amenities
Be the first to live in this brand new Near Northside renovation! Designer finishes and open floor plan make this an entertainers dream. Tile and original hardwood floors, granite/quartz counter tops, brand new custom cabinetry, and so many more details. This one is a must see to be fully appreciated! Stainless steel appliances - including gas range for the cook, as well as W/D. Fenced in backyard and gated driveway. This inner-loop location is convenient to Downtown, Texas Medical Center and so much more. 2 minute walk from MetroRail stop. Ready for immediate move-in, schedule your showing today!