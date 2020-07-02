2121 El Paseo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

COMPLETELY UPDATED AND MODERN. Close to the Med Center, Walking distance to the dental school, UT Shuttle, bus route, walk to grocery store. Recent kitchen counters, modern backsplash, sink, microwave, updated light fixtures and mirrors, paint and a/c (inside and out). Recent stacking washer and dryer included. Refrigerator stays! Recent ceiling fans and 2' blinds. Beautiful wood laminate flooring. Fireplace and large living room. Gated community with pool close by. Schwepe Park walking distance. Everything in this home has been replaced and it is absolutely gorgeous.