All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2121 El Paseo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2121 El Paseo Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

2121 El Paseo Street

2121 El Paseo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2121 El Paseo Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
COMPLETELY UPDATED AND MODERN. Close to the Med Center, Walking distance to the dental school, UT Shuttle, bus route, walk to grocery store. Recent kitchen counters, modern backsplash, sink, microwave, updated light fixtures and mirrors, paint and a/c (inside and out). Recent stacking washer and dryer included. Refrigerator stays! Recent ceiling fans and 2' blinds. Beautiful wood laminate flooring. Fireplace and large living room. Gated community with pool close by. Schwepe Park walking distance. Everything in this home has been replaced and it is absolutely gorgeous.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 El Paseo Street have any available units?
2121 El Paseo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 El Paseo Street have?
Some of 2121 El Paseo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 El Paseo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2121 El Paseo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 El Paseo Street pet-friendly?
No, 2121 El Paseo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2121 El Paseo Street offer parking?
No, 2121 El Paseo Street does not offer parking.
Does 2121 El Paseo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 El Paseo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 El Paseo Street have a pool?
Yes, 2121 El Paseo Street has a pool.
Does 2121 El Paseo Street have accessible units?
No, 2121 El Paseo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 El Paseo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 El Paseo Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77002
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston