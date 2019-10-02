2120 Southgate Boulevard

Amenities

Stunning three story, five bedroom contemporary new construction home located near the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, and Rice Village! This one-of-a kind home is constructed of 100% steel & metal framing and features soaring ceilings throughout, solid hardwood floors and tile, floor to ceiling windows, Thermador appliances, custom Snaidero cabinets, surveillance system, floating stair case and elevator capabilities! . 2nd floor gameroom with library & wet bar. Outdoor spaces include backyard, pool & atrium.