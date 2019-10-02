All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2120 Southgate Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2120 Southgate Boulevard
Last updated May 9 2020 at 9:56 PM

2120 Southgate Boulevard

2120 Southgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2120 Southgate Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Stunning three story, five bedroom contemporary new construction home located near the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, and Rice Village! This one-of-a kind home is constructed of 100% steel & metal framing and features soaring ceilings throughout, solid hardwood floors and tile, floor to ceiling windows, Thermador appliances, custom Snaidero cabinets, surveillance system, floating stair case and elevator capabilities! . 2nd floor gameroom with library & wet bar. Outdoor spaces include backyard, pool & atrium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Southgate Boulevard have any available units?
2120 Southgate Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Southgate Boulevard have?
Some of 2120 Southgate Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Southgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Southgate Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Southgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Southgate Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2120 Southgate Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Southgate Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2120 Southgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Southgate Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Southgate Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Southgate Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2120 Southgate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2120 Southgate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Southgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Southgate Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive
Houston, TX 77070
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston