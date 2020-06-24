2117 Lander Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Are you looking for space? Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Briargrove, you cant beat this deal. Did not Flood! Close to Galleria,& River Oaks for shopping and entertainment. Wonderful amenities in the complex include a pool area, play area, club house, workout room,and outside grill area. Clean home, fresh paint, carpets just cleaned! One car garage & 1 parking covered carport. Breakfast room looks out onto patio with French doors, Spacious rooms on second level with a master bath that includes a Jacuzzi tub. Kitchen with refrigerator included, as well as washer and dryer. Overhang has been removed from outside patio.