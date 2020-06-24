All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 15 2019 at 6:34 PM

2117 Lander Lane

2117 Lander Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Lander Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Are you looking for space? Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Briargrove, you cant beat this deal. Did not Flood! Close to Galleria,& River Oaks for shopping and entertainment. Wonderful amenities in the complex include a pool area, play area, club house, workout room,and outside grill area. Clean home, fresh paint, carpets just cleaned! One car garage & 1 parking covered carport. Breakfast room looks out onto patio with French doors, Spacious rooms on second level with a master bath that includes a Jacuzzi tub. Kitchen with refrigerator included, as well as washer and dryer. Overhang has been removed from outside patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Lander Lane have any available units?
2117 Lander Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Lander Lane have?
Some of 2117 Lander Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Lander Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Lander Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Lander Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Lander Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2117 Lander Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Lander Lane offers parking.
Does 2117 Lander Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Lander Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Lander Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2117 Lander Lane has a pool.
Does 2117 Lander Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2117 Lander Lane has accessible units.
Does 2117 Lander Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Lander Lane has units with dishwashers.

