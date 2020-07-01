All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:34 AM

2111 Laurel Springs Lane

2111 Laurel Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Laurel Springs Lane, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Owner looking for great tenants to enjoy this charming remodeled 3/4 bedroom one story home! This Forest Cove home features wood-looking tile flooring throughout living areas, with carpet in bedrooms. A formal dining area with built ins that could be used as a study. Ample sized living/dining area with a gas log fireplace. The master bedroom has a built in desk area. There are 2/3 additional bedrooms with separate entrance to the one in the back. The guest full bath has newer dual sink vanity and plenty of storage. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and electric cooktop. Enjoy a covered gazebo in the large fenced in back yard! Great pull through garage door with shed in back. Easy access to Hwy 59 and beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane have any available units?
2111 Laurel Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane have?
Some of 2111 Laurel Springs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Laurel Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Laurel Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Laurel Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Laurel Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Laurel Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Laurel Springs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 2111 Laurel Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 2111 Laurel Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Laurel Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Laurel Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

