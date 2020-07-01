2111 Laurel Springs Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Owner looking for great tenants to enjoy this charming remodeled 3/4 bedroom one story home! This Forest Cove home features wood-looking tile flooring throughout living areas, with carpet in bedrooms. A formal dining area with built ins that could be used as a study. Ample sized living/dining area with a gas log fireplace. The master bedroom has a built in desk area. There are 2/3 additional bedrooms with separate entrance to the one in the back. The guest full bath has newer dual sink vanity and plenty of storage. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and electric cooktop. Enjoy a covered gazebo in the large fenced in back yard! Great pull through garage door with shed in back. Easy access to Hwy 59 and beltway.