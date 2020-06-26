All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 25 2019 at 4:37 PM

2107 Rosefield Drive

2107 Rosefield Drive
Location

2107 Rosefield Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome to 2107 Rosefield Dr! A beautiful and charming 4 bedroom home on a quiet street located in the heart of Spring Shadows. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and major freeways. This home has a traditional floorplan, all bedrooms towards the back of the home. There are engineered hardwoods and tile throughout - no carpet. The cozy living room overlooks the wood deck and covered patio in the backyard. Turf grass has been installed in the backyard! The kitchen has been updated with a gas cooktop and gorgeous wood sealed countertops. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

