2107 Rosefield Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome to 2107 Rosefield Dr! A beautiful and charming 4 bedroom home on a quiet street located in the heart of Spring Shadows. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and major freeways. This home has a traditional floorplan, all bedrooms towards the back of the home. There are engineered hardwoods and tile throughout - no carpet. The cozy living room overlooks the wood deck and covered patio in the backyard. Turf grass has been installed in the backyard! The kitchen has been updated with a gas cooktop and gorgeous wood sealed countertops. Come see it today!