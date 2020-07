Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Charming condo with easy access to I-10, Loop 610, Westheimer and the Westpark Tollway. Tranquil setting with mature trees. Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers beautiful laminate flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with tile countertops and black appliances. Neutral paint, lots of natural light, high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Per owner, two parking spaces available for tenant. Utilities are included in the monthly lease price.