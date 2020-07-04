2075 Aspen Glade Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets concierge fireplace online portal

Property Amenities concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1566

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal



Extras: Make this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty your next home! This gem has a cute open entryway that will delight you. It also has an open floor plan with and plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space. 3 Roomy bedrooms with a lovely walk-in closet. With beautiful high beamed ceilings. There's also a fireplace for those cold winter nights, and beautiful french doors leading to a great sized backyard! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! DON'T WAIT!



