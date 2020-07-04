2075 Aspen Glade Drive

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1566
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal
Extras: Make this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty your next home! This gem has a cute open entryway that will delight you. It also has an open floor plan with and plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space. 3 Roomy bedrooms with a lovely walk-in closet. With beautiful high beamed ceilings. There's also a fireplace for those cold winter nights, and beautiful french doors leading to a great sized backyard! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! DON'T WAIT!
