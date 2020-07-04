All apartments in Houston
Location

2075 Aspen Glade Drive, Houston, TX 77339

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214992?source=marketing

*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1566
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal

Extras: Make this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty your next home! This gem has a cute open entryway that will delight you. It also has an open floor plan with and plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space. 3 Roomy bedrooms with a lovely walk-in closet. With beautiful high beamed ceilings. There's also a fireplace for those cold winter nights, and beautiful french doors leading to a great sized backyard! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! DON'T WAIT!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive have any available units?
2075 Aspen Glade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive have?
Some of 2075 Aspen Glade Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 Aspen Glade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Aspen Glade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Aspen Glade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2075 Aspen Glade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive offer parking?
No, 2075 Aspen Glade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2075 Aspen Glade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive have a pool?
No, 2075 Aspen Glade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive have accessible units?
No, 2075 Aspen Glade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Aspen Glade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2075 Aspen Glade Drive has units with dishwashers.

