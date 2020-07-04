206 Grove St

Amenities

RARE FIND! Two story townhouse with amazing view of downtown skyline and private, in-gound pool! Catch the Minute Maid Park fireworks from the second story balcony. Enjoy the great open living space with gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and built in wine fridge. Master suite on second floor has large walk in closet, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Low maintenance wood floors throughout. Keyless entry front door. All appliances included. Easy access to I-10 and HWY 59 in fast growing area.