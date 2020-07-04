All apartments in Houston
206 Grove St

206 Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

206 Grove St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
RARE FIND! Two story townhouse with amazing view of downtown skyline and private, in-gound pool! Catch the Minute Maid Park fireworks from the second story balcony. Enjoy the great open living space with gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and built in wine fridge. Master suite on second floor has large walk in closet, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Low maintenance wood floors throughout. Keyless entry front door. All appliances included. Easy access to I-10 and HWY 59 in fast growing area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Grove St have any available units?
206 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Grove St have?
Some of 206 Grove St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
206 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 206 Grove St offer parking?
No, 206 Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 206 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Grove St have a pool?
Yes, 206 Grove St has a pool.
Does 206 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 206 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.

