hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Beautiful original hardwood floors that have recently been refinished, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms, fresh paint and a big back yard for the kids to play! Plenty of shade trees. New cook top and range hood in the kitchen. MUST SEE!!