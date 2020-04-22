All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2019

2035 South Gessner Road

2035 South Gessner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2035 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: allowed. • One, Two & Three Bedroom Mid-Rise Apartment Homes • Located in the Prestigious Memorial Area • Interior Air Conditioned Corridors • Platinum Athletic Club with Flex Fitness Studio • Social Resident Lounge and E-Cafe • Resort-style Pool with Entertainment Cabanas • Pet Friendly Community with Large Bark Park • Controlled Electronic Key Access and Parking Garage • Stainless appliances and Quartz Countertops in Kitchens • Spa Bathrooms with Separate Showers in Select Homes • Bluetooth Enabled Sound Systems in Select Homes BRAND NEW with IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY SPECIAL : 2 months free w/12+mo [ Published 10-Apr-19 / ID 2913069 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 South Gessner Road have any available units?
2035 South Gessner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 South Gessner Road have?
Some of 2035 South Gessner Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 South Gessner Road currently offering any rent specials?
2035 South Gessner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 South Gessner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 South Gessner Road is pet friendly.
Does 2035 South Gessner Road offer parking?
Yes, 2035 South Gessner Road offers parking.
Does 2035 South Gessner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 South Gessner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 South Gessner Road have a pool?
Yes, 2035 South Gessner Road has a pool.
Does 2035 South Gessner Road have accessible units?
No, 2035 South Gessner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 South Gessner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 South Gessner Road does not have units with dishwashers.

