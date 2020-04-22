2035 South Gessner Road

Amenities
South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: allowed. • One, Two & Three Bedroom Mid-Rise Apartment Homes • Located in the Prestigious Memorial Area • Interior Air Conditioned Corridors • Platinum Athletic Club with Flex Fitness Studio • Social Resident Lounge and E-Cafe • Resort-style Pool with Entertainment Cabanas • Pet Friendly Community with Large Bark Park • Controlled Electronic Key Access and Parking Garage • Stainless appliances and Quartz Countertops in Kitchens • Spa Bathrooms with Separate Showers in Select Homes • Bluetooth Enabled Sound Systems in Select Homes BRAND NEW with IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY SPECIAL : 2 months free w/12+mo [ Published 10-Apr-19 / ID 2913069 ]