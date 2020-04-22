2035 South Gessner Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: allowed. • One, Two & Three Bedroom Mid-Rise Apartment Homes • Located in the Prestigious Memorial Area • Interior Air Conditioned Corridors • Platinum Athletic Club with Flex Fitness Studio • Social Resident Lounge and E-Cafe • Resort-style Pool with Entertainment Cabanas • Pet Friendly Community with Large Bark Park • Controlled Electronic Key Access and Parking Garage • Stainless appliances and Quartz Countertops in Kitchens • Spa Bathrooms with Separate Showers in Select Homes • Bluetooth Enabled Sound Systems in Select Homes BRAND NEW with IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY SPECIAL : 2 months free w/12+mo [ Published 10-Apr-19 / ID 2913069 ]