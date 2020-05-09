2026 Latexo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

Enhanced with a beautifully remodeled interior, this well-appointed home in coveted Oak Forest boasts hardwood and tile flooring throughout, an abundance of built-ins, fine finishes, formal living and dining room for your entertaining needs, a home office space, and tons of natural lighting. Adjoining the generously sized family room is the gourmet kitchen which features an oversized waterfall granite island, pendant lighting, granite countertops, stainless-steel farmhouse sink, under cabinet lighting, soft close drawers, stainless-steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The spa-like master suite is what dreams are made of, with a walk-in closet, double vanities, tub, and frameless shower. Other distinguishing features include a spacious backyard with a covered patio, mature trees, and tall privacy fence. Located just outside of the loop, this property offers proximity to world renowned restaurants, upscale shopping, and entertainment hotspots.