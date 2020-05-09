All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

2026 Latexo Drive

2026 Latexo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Latexo Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Enhanced with a beautifully remodeled interior, this well-appointed home in coveted Oak Forest boasts hardwood and tile flooring throughout, an abundance of built-ins, fine finishes, formal living and dining room for your entertaining needs, a home office space, and tons of natural lighting. Adjoining the generously sized family room is the gourmet kitchen which features an oversized waterfall granite island, pendant lighting, granite countertops, stainless-steel farmhouse sink, under cabinet lighting, soft close drawers, stainless-steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The spa-like master suite is what dreams are made of, with a walk-in closet, double vanities, tub, and frameless shower. Other distinguishing features include a spacious backyard with a covered patio, mature trees, and tall privacy fence. Located just outside of the loop, this property offers proximity to world renowned restaurants, upscale shopping, and entertainment hotspots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Latexo Drive have any available units?
2026 Latexo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Latexo Drive have?
Some of 2026 Latexo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Latexo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Latexo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Latexo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2026 Latexo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2026 Latexo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2026 Latexo Drive offers parking.
Does 2026 Latexo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Latexo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Latexo Drive have a pool?
No, 2026 Latexo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Latexo Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2026 Latexo Drive has accessible units.
Does 2026 Latexo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 Latexo Drive has units with dishwashers.

