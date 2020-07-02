All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2000 Bagby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2000 Bagby St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:33 PM

2000 Bagby St

2000 Bagby St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94b96e6079 ---- Easy midtown living with a dedicated garage parking spot, concierge security, and quick access to the rail, restaurants, and more. Rooftop infinity pool, grills, and 2 sky patios for outdoor entertaining overlooking the downtown skyline. Inside this 7th floor two story loft features brand new, never used stainless steel kitchen appliances purchased June 2019, floor to ceiling windows, and a newly renovated master bathroom. One assigned garage parking spot. Additional assigned spots can be requested for $150/month, once assigned from the wait list. Mandatory and non-negotiable: Pet screening and additional security deposit of $500 per pet AC Filter delivery and online tenant portal $22 per month Assigned Parking Dishwasher Included Keyed Entry Receptionist Refrigerator Included Rooftop Pool Stainless Steel Kitchen Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Bagby St have any available units?
2000 Bagby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Bagby St have?
Some of 2000 Bagby St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Bagby St currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Bagby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Bagby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Bagby St is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Bagby St offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Bagby St offers parking.
Does 2000 Bagby St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Bagby St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Bagby St have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Bagby St has a pool.
Does 2000 Bagby St have accessible units?
No, 2000 Bagby St does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Bagby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Bagby St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln
Houston, TX 77027
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Edison Apartment Homes
11770 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston