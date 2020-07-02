2000 Bagby St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94b96e6079 ---- Easy midtown living with a dedicated garage parking spot, concierge security, and quick access to the rail, restaurants, and more. Rooftop infinity pool, grills, and 2 sky patios for outdoor entertaining overlooking the downtown skyline. Inside this 7th floor two story loft features brand new, never used stainless steel kitchen appliances purchased June 2019, floor to ceiling windows, and a newly renovated master bathroom. One assigned garage parking spot. Additional assigned spots can be requested for $150/month, once assigned from the wait list. Mandatory and non-negotiable: Pet screening and additional security deposit of $500 per pet AC Filter delivery and online tenant portal $22 per month Assigned Parking Dishwasher Included Keyed Entry Receptionist Refrigerator Included Rooftop Pool Stainless Steel Kitchen Washer/Dryer Included