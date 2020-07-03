All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:08 PM

200 Kellington Drive

200 Kellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Kellington Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gorgeous natural decor with uncompromising comfort. That's what you'll find at the paramount, kingwood's premiere luxury apartment community. With the paramount, residents enjoy the best of both worlds: stunning interiors featuring spacious rooms, walk-in closets, garden tubs, dramatic nine-foot ceilings and open kitchen, coupled with the daily convenience of microwaves, multiple phone and cable connections, washer and dryers and additional outside storage space. The paramount feels like a peaceful rural enclave with its plush landscaping and sparkling, resort-style pool. Access gates, perimeter fencing, covered parking and available garages give residents added privacy while a finely appointed clubhouse, business resource center and state-of-the-art fitness center offer abundant opportunities for business and pleasure. Surrounded by seclusion, the paramount is conveniently close to major employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Kellington Drive have any available units?
200 Kellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Kellington Drive have?
Some of 200 Kellington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Kellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Kellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Kellington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Kellington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 200 Kellington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Kellington Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Kellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Kellington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Kellington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Kellington Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Kellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Kellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Kellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Kellington Drive has units with dishwashers.

