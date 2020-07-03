200 Kellington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

Gorgeous natural decor with uncompromising comfort. That's what you'll find at the paramount, kingwood's premiere luxury apartment community. With the paramount, residents enjoy the best of both worlds: stunning interiors featuring spacious rooms, walk-in closets, garden tubs, dramatic nine-foot ceilings and open kitchen, coupled with the daily convenience of microwaves, multiple phone and cable connections, washer and dryers and additional outside storage space. The paramount feels like a peaceful rural enclave with its plush landscaping and sparkling, resort-style pool. Access gates, perimeter fencing, covered parking and available garages give residents added privacy while a finely appointed clubhouse, business resource center and state-of-the-art fitness center offer abundant opportunities for business and pleasure. Surrounded by seclusion, the paramount is conveniently close to major employers.