1926 Helvick Blvd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b66b89c0e6 ----
This charming home has been lived in and loved by the original owner only, it has been meticulously maintained and shows like new! You\'ll find that the common living areas are all open throughout, ideal if you have small children or for entertaining! The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a built in island for extra storage. The backyard has a large patio and is well manicured. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included in this rental as well! This great location is near the medical center and downtown Houston with easy access to Highway 288 and Beltway. Come see this home soon, it won\'t last long!
1 Year
2 Car Garage
Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
City Water
Climate Control
Disposal
Driveway Parking
Dryer
Electric Dryer
Fence
First Floor Bedroom
First Floor Master
Front Yard
Garage
Gas Heating
Heating
Ice Maker
Internet Ready
Intrusion Alarm
Island
Laundry Room
Master Bedroom
Open Design
Oven
Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Stove
Traditional Style
Vinyl
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Washing Machine
Window Coverings