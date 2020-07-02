All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1926 Helvick Blvd

1926 Helvick Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Helvick Blvd, Houston, TX 77051
Central Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b66b89c0e6 ----
This charming home has been lived in and loved by the original owner only, it has been meticulously maintained and shows like new! You\'ll find that the common living areas are all open throughout, ideal if you have small children or for entertaining! The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a built in island for extra storage. The backyard has a large patio and is well manicured. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included in this rental as well! This great location is near the medical center and downtown Houston with easy access to Highway 288 and Beltway. Come see this home soon, it won\'t last long!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Helvick Blvd have any available units?
1926 Helvick Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Helvick Blvd have?
Some of 1926 Helvick Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Helvick Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Helvick Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Helvick Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Helvick Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1926 Helvick Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Helvick Blvd offers parking.
Does 1926 Helvick Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Helvick Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Helvick Blvd have a pool?
No, 1926 Helvick Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Helvick Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1926 Helvick Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Helvick Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 Helvick Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
